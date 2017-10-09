FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年10月9日 / 晚上8点38分 / 9 天前

Chevron returns staff to Gulf platforms; no timeline on operations

1 分钟阅读

HOUSTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp said on Monday it has sent staff back to U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms that were shuttered ahead of Hurricane Nate, but would not speculate on when operations would return to normal.

The shutdowns ahead of the storm took more than 120,000 barrels of oil per day of Chevron’s production offline.

Chevron also said its pipeline subsidiary, Chevron Pipe Line Co, has re-opened its Whitecap pipeline and Fourchon and Empire terminals to receive and ship crude. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

