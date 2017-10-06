FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ConocoPhillips withdraws workers from Gulf oil platform due to Nate
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月6日 / 下午2点50分 / 12 天前

ConocoPhillips withdraws workers from Gulf oil platform due to Nate

1 分钟阅读

HOUSTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips said on Friday it is evacuating non-essential personnel from its Magnolia oil platform in the central Gulf of Mexico ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.

It joined other oil companies that have reduced staff or curtailed production on offshore platforms over the past day.

Nate is expected to move up the central Gulf of Mexico and become a Category 1 hurricane before striking the U.S. Gulf Coast late Saturday or Sunday. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by W Simon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below