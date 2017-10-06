FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exxon shuts two subsea production systems ahead of Tropical Storm Nate
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
2017年10月6日 / 晚上7点41分 / 12 天前

Exxon shuts two subsea production systems ahead of Tropical Storm Nate

1 分钟阅读

HOUSTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Friday it has stopped oil production at its Julia and Hadrian South subsea production systems in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.

The company also said it has finalized transport plans to pull staff from its Mobile Bay platform in the Gulf. On Thursday the company pulled all staff from its Lena platform in the Gulf.

The storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by the Saturday just before it makes landfall on the Louisiana coast sometime early Sunday. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

