HOUSTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Statoil ASA said on Thursday it was evacuating staff from the Titan platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.

The platform is not currently producing oil, but was staffed by Statoil personnel. Nate is forecast to enter the Gulf and strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall early on Sunday in Louisiana, near several major refineries. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Andrew Hay)