Straumann FY revenue hit $1.08 bln on higher sales

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Dental implant maker Straumann reported annual revenue of more than 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.08 billion) for the first time, boosted by sales in North America and Asia-Pacific regions, the Swiss company said on Thursday.

The company’s full-year revenue rose 16 percent organically to 1.11 billion Swiss francs, largely in line with 1.10 billion as seen in Reuters poll.

Net profit after minorities came in at 273 million Swiss francs, beating 259 million Swiss francs expected on average by analysts.

The company, which provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions, said it expects revenue in the current year to grow in the low double-digit percentage range in organic terms and sees a stable EBIT margin.

It proposed to increase the dividend for 2017 by 0.5 Swiss francs to 4.75 Swiss francs per share.