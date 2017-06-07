FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年6月7日 / 晚上11点33分 / 2 个月前

Sturm Ruger recalls some Mark IV pistols that can fire unintentionally

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. gun maker Sturm Ruger & Company Inc said on Wednesday it would recall all Mark IV pistols manufactured prior to June, citing safety concerns. The company said it recently discovered that the pistols have the potential to discharge unintentionally if the safety is not utilized correctly.

Ruger said that it was not aware of any injuries and added that "only a small percentage" of the pistols were affected. The Southport, Connecticut-based company said it would retrofit all potentially affected pistols with an updated safety mechanism.

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

