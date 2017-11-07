FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Teen fashion retailer Styles For Less files for bankruptcy
频道
专题
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
特朗普亚洲行
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
深度分析
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
中国财经
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月7日 / 下午4点39分 / 更新于 13 小时前

UPDATE 1-Teen fashion retailer Styles For Less files for bankruptcy

2 分钟阅读

(Adds Factbox link)

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Teen fashion retailer Styles For Less Inc filed for bankruptcy protection, the latest apparel retailer to go belly up following declining sales.

The Anaheim, California-based company listed assets and liabilities between $10 million and $50 million in its filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Central District of California on Monday.

The company listed wholesale suppliers such as Vivace and Ambiance among its biggest creditors.

Styles For Less sells women’s clothes and accessories at about 100 stores in malls and outlets in California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona and Florida, according to its website.

The retailer planned to reorganize its debt during the bankruptcy, and was seeking a loan to fund it through the process, Reuters had reported last week.

The number of retail bankruptcies in 2017 has already surpassed last year’s total of nine and is set to eclipse the 20 filed during the 2008 financial crisis, according to consulting firm AlixPartners.

Denim retailer True Religion and children’s wear seller Gymboree Corp are among apparel retailers that have filed for bankruptcy this year.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Sriraj Kalluvila

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below