UPDATE 1-Alvean's head of sugar Jacques Gillaux leaves company
2017年6月29日 / 下午12点57分 / 1 个月前

UPDATE 1-Alvean's head of sugar Jacques Gillaux leaves company

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds detail, background)

By Ana Ionova

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Thursday its chief risk officer and head of sugar trading Jacques Gillaux has left the company after one year in the role. Gillaux left the world's largest sugar trader on Wednesday by mutual agreement, Alvean said in a statement to Reuters. Before joining Alvean, Gillaux headed the sugar and juices platforms at Louis Dreyfus from 2012 to 2015, according to a bio on Alvean's website. He also spent 26 years in various roles at Cargill. Cargill and Copersucar established Alvean as a joint venture in 2014, forming the world's largest sugar trader.

Earlier this month, Copersucar said Alvean traded 12.1 million tonnes of sugar in the latest crop year, giving the venture a 26 percent share of the global raw sugar trade.

Gillaux's departure follows a reshuffle in April, when Alvean appointed Gareth Griffiths as chief executive officer after the resignation of Ivo Sarjanovic, who had been in the role since the company was set up. (Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and David Evans)

