FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#比特币
#美俄关系
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
February 8, 2018 / 5:20 AM / in 2 days

Sumitomo sees Ambatovy at 50 pct utilisation rate in Jan-March

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Corp said on Thursday it expects its Ambatovy nickel-cobalt project in Madagascar to run at about a 50 percent utilisation rate in the January-March quarter, rising to 80 percent from April.

The trading house said last week that the project had resumed operations from end-January after halting operations earlier in the month due to cyclone damage.

For the year to March 31, Ambatovy is expected to produce 33,400 tonnes of nickel, down from 40,500 tonnes a year earlier, Sumitom Corp general manager Hiroyuki Sugai told a news conference.

Sumitomo owns a 47.7 percent stake in Ambatovy, while Canada’s Sherritt International Corp and South Korea’s Korea Resources Corp also hold stakes in the project.

$1 = 109.5600 yen Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Richard Pullin

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below