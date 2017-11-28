FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French packaging firm Albea attracts private equity bids - sources
2017年11月28日 / 上午11点21分 / 1 天前

French packaging firm Albea attracts private equity bids - sources

2 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Private equity group Sun Capital has attracted final bids from several of its peers for French packaging group Albea, which could be valued at more than $1.5 billion in a second attempt at a sale, people close to the matter said.

After an unsuccessful auction last year, Sun launched another attempt to sell Albea in September, helped by investment bank Lazard and hoping to benefit from high valuations in the sector.

Buyout groups Onex, Partners Group and a consortium comprising Bain Capital and PAI recently handed in final offers for the company, the sources said, adding that no one has so far been picked to enter exclusive talks on a potential acquisition.

Sun Capital, Lazard and the potential bidders declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment.

The bids have valued Albea at 8 to 8.5 times expected 2017 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of just below $190 million, the people close to the matter said.

Albea, formerly known as Alcan Packaging Beauty, has grown strongly since its buyout by Sun in 2010, helped by a series of acquisitions of such as that of Rexam Personal Care in 2012. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

