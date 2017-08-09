FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Canada's Sun Life's 2nd-qtr earnings beats analysts' expectations
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月9日 / 晚上9点13分 / 4 天内

CORRECTED-Canada's Sun Life's 2nd-qtr earnings beats analysts' expectations

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects to show Sun Life beat, rather than missed, market forecasts)

TORONTO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial posted second- quarter earnings which were ahead of market expectations, benefiting from strong growth in each of its businesses.

Sun Life reported net income of C$574 million ($452 million), or 93 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter to June 30, compared with C$480 million, or 78 cents per share in the same period the year before.

Analysts had on average had forecast earnings of 89 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. ($1 = 1.2697 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by G Crosse)

