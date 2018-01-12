FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Sun Life sees $200 mln Q4 charge from U.S. tax reform
频道
专题
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
深度分析
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
汇市一周综述：都是购债起事端 日圆欧元跃升美元受挫
深度分析
汇市一周综述：都是购债起事端 日圆欧元跃升美元受挫
焦点：英国首相安抚银行家 称金融业为退欧谈判的优先考量
深度分析
焦点：英国首相安抚银行家 称金融业为退欧谈判的优先考量
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 12, 2018 / 12:38 PM / 更新于 19 hours ago

Canada's Sun Life sees $200 mln Q4 charge from U.S. tax reform

2 分钟阅读

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial said on Friday it will take a one-time charge of about $200 million in the fourth quarter due to the impact of the recently enacted U.S. tax reform.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a $1.5 trillion tax overhaul into law, which slashed the corporate rate from 35 percent to 21 percent.

While most U.S. bank executives expect a long-term boost from the new tax code, the big lenders will first need to book multi-billion-dollar charges to adjust deferred tax assets and liabilities for the lower tax rate and also take charges related to other tax changes.

Sun Life said the estimated $200 million charge reflects the impact of the tax reform on deferred tax assets and liabilities as well as a charge on estimated repatriation of foreign earnings, among other things.

The insurer, which reports results on Feb. 14, also expects the tax expense included in its underlying net income for 2018 to decrease by about $130 million. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below