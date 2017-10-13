FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sunoco's $3.3 bln 7-Eleven deal faces bondholder snag-Bloomberg
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月13日 / 下午4点50分 / 8 天前

Sunoco's $3.3 bln 7-Eleven deal faces bondholder snag-Bloomberg

2 分钟阅读

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Sunoco LP's bondholders are creating an stumbling block for the company's deal to sell more than 1,100 gas stations and convenience stores to 7-Eleven Inc for $3.3 billion, Bloomberg reported on Friday. (bloom.bg/2iaXI3U)

A group of creditors has told Sunoco it intends to oppose the company’s attempt to change the terms of the credit pact governing about $1.6 billion of bonds – a step Sunoco has said is needed to complete the sale, Bloomberg reported, citing a letter it saw.

The debtholders are demanding more money and better protections to agree to the changes in the bond indentures, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Sunoco was not immediately available for a comment.

The company announced the deal to sell the 1,000 convenience stores to 7-Eleven’s U.S. unit in April to focus on its fuel supply business.

Sunoco’s shares fell as much as 5 percent $30.73 on Friday. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

