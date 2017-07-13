FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年7月13日

Suriname signs offshore oil deals with ﻿Exxon, Hess and Statoil

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

PARAMARIBO, July 13 (Reuters) - Suriname's state oil company Staatsolie said on Thursday it signed production sharing contracts involving Exxon Mobil Corp, Hess Corp and Statoil ASA for two blocks off the coast of the South American nation.

The thirty-year exploration and production agreements involve the areas known as Block 59, to be developed by a consortium consisting of Exxon and Hess, and Block 60, to be developed by Statoil.

The area off the shoulder of South America has generated interest from oil companies after Hess and Exxon discovered crude off the coast of nearby Guyana.

Hess and Statoil already own stakes in Suriname oil projects.

Staatsolie will be able to take up to a 10 percent stake during the development and production phases.

Staatsolie has said that 2016 was one of the most difficult years in its 36-year history due to low oil prices, though the company managed to reach a gross profit of $13 million. (Reporting Ank Kuipers; Editing by Chris Reese)

