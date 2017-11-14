FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Suzano eyes acquisitions among tissue makers -CEO
频道
专题
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
路透精英汇
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
时事要闻
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
中国财经
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月14日 / 下午3点36分 / 1 天前

Brazil's Suzano eyes acquisitions among tissue makers -CEO

Tatiana Bautzer

2 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian wood pulp and paper maker Suzano Papel e Celulose SA is considering acquisitions among tissue producers, Chief Executive Officer Walter Schalka said, aiming to consolidate a market it recently entered.

The company has invested 540 million reais ($164 million) in two tissue-producing plants in the Brazilian states of Bahia and Maranhao with 120 million tonnes of capacity, and is looking to expand its market share in the segment through dealmaking, Schalka said.

“There are 35 tissue producers in Brazil. Consolidation is needed and it is a good opportunity for Suzano,” Schalka said on Monday evening, without elaborating on the targets.

His comments underscored an appetite for dealmaking even after the biggest target in the pulp and paper market, Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, was snapped up by Netherlands-based Paper Excellence in September.

The first of Suzano’s new tissue plants started producing recently and the second will begin its ramp-up in the fourth quarter, according to the CEO.

To manage the new products, the new consumer products division headed by Fabio Prado has hired executives with previous experience at rivals such as Kimberly Clark Corp.

Suzano may also open a new pulp-producing plant next year. “We will decide about this investment in the first quarter next year”, Schalka said. Suzano already has a location identified for the potential new unit, which Schalka declined to disclose.

Schalka is in New York this week to meet with investors. The company recently retapped its 2026 and 2047 bonds and is using part of the proceeds to buy back 2021 bonds, extending the maturity of its debts. ($1 = 3.285 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below