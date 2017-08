SAO PAULO, July 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's Suzano Papel e Celulose SA plans to merge its different share classes into a single class of stock, the company said in a securities filing on Monday.

Owners of preferred shares will receive one common share for each preferred, the filing said, after approval by a shareholder assembly. The goal is to list Suzano in Brazil's highest governance segment in Sao Paulo stock exchange. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by James Dalgleish)