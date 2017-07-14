FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Suzuki employee pleads guilty to Clean Air Act violation
2017年7月14日 / 晚上7点33分 / 21 天前

Ex-Suzuki employee pleads guilty to Clean Air Act violation

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON July 14 (Reuters) - A former employee of Suzuki Motor Corp's U.S. operations pleaded guilty on Friday to filing a false report and violating the Clean Air Act over excess emissions in more than 23,000 2012 model year motorcycles, court documents showed.

The case is the latest in a series of civil and criminal actions the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Justice Department have pursued to crack down on automakers that cheat on pollution tests in an attempt to avoid paying the costs of compliance. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown)

