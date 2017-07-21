FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 天前
Swatch upbeat about remainder of 2017 after 7 pct rise in H1 profit
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年7月21日 / 凌晨5点26分 / 15 天前

Swatch upbeat about remainder of 2017 after 7 pct rise in H1 profit

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, July 21 (Reuters) - Swatch Group said it expected "very positive growth in local currency" in the second half of 2017, after net profit improved by 7.2 percent in the first six months of the year, helped by a timid improvement in global demand for Swiss watches.

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to 269 million Swiss francs ($282.8 million) from 251 million a year earlier, short of the average estimate for 285 million in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

"The Swatch Group anticipates very positive growth in local currency in the second half of the year," the world's biggest watchmaker said in a statement on Friday.

$1 = 0.9513 Swiss francs Reporting by John Revill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below