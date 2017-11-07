FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sweden seeks to buy $1 bln U.S. Patriot air defence missile system
频道
专题
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
特朗普亚洲行
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
深度分析
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
中国财经
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月7日 / 晚上6点44分 / 更新于 11 小时前

Sweden seeks to buy $1 bln U.S. Patriot air defence missile system

2 分钟阅读

STOCKHOLM, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Sweden will start negotiations with a view to buying U.S. company Raytheon’s Patriot air defence missile system, the Swedish Government said on Tuesday.

* Government said aim of the negotiations is for delivery to have commenced in 2020, and for the system to be operational by 2025 at the latest

* Government said the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has been authorised to send a Letter of Request to the United States, and to enter into negotiations for procurement of the Patriot system

* The contract value is estimated to exceed 10 billion Swedish crowns ($1.2 billion), FMV said in a statement.

* Government said a formal tender through a letter of offer and acceptance is expected in spring 2018

* Government said “based on this tender and the decision of the Riksdag (the Swedish Parliament) on the proposal to acquire a new medium-range air defence system in the 2018 budget bill, the government will make a final decision on the acquisition during 2018”

* Link to press releases: [bit.ly/2Arzh78][bit.ly/2lZzg6W] ($1 = 8.4014 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom Editing by Greg Mahlich)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below