FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
瑞士市场报道
February 14, 2018 / 10:53 AM / 2 days ago

REFILE-Swiss government to ease TBTF tax burden on big banks

1 分钟阅读

(Refiles to correct typo systematically in first paragraph to systemically)

ZURICH, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss government said on Wednesday it aims to make it easier for systemically important banks like Credit Suisse and UBS to accumulate capital by eliminating some tax obligations on too-big-to-fail (TBTF) instruments.

Big banks’ parent companies must issue TBTF instruments from Jan. 1, 2020, according to Swiss financial watchdog FINMA requirements, after which the funds are transferred internally to group companies that need capital.

The government decided to exclude TBTF instruments’ interest expense from financing expenses. Additionally, funds from TBTF instruments transferred to group companies are to be excluded from the group parent company’s consolidated financial position.

“More taxes lead to lower capital and are thus inconsistent with the TBTF legislation’s aims,” the government said in a statement. (Reporting by John Miller, editing by Michael Shields)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below