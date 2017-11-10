Swiss court rejects BMW appeal against $158 mln fine

ZURICH, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s highest court on Friday said it had rejected BMW’s appeal against a 157 million Swiss franc ($158 million) fine imposed after the German carmaker banned the export of new cars to Switzerland.

The fine was originally imposed following a 2012 investigation by Switzerland’s competition authority into Swiss customers’ complaints they had been stopped from buying BMW and Mini vehicles outside the country.

The competition authority said BMW and its dealers had agreed to not export cars to Switzerland in order to keep prices high in the country.