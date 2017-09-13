TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 150 mln Sfr of 2030 bond, 247.45 mln Sfr of 2058 bond

ZURICH, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 0.50 Maturity date 27 May 2030 Auction date 13 Sep 2017 Allotted (mln Sfr) 150 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 105.50 Yield (pct) 0.064 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 2.1 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 315 Coupon (pct) 0.50 Maturity date 30 May 2058 Auction date 13 Sep 2107 Allotted (mln Sfr) 247.45 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 105.05 Yield (pct) 0.366 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 1.19 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 295.35 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)