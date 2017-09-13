FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 150 mln Sfr of 2030 bond, 247.45 mln Sfr of 2058 bond
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年9月13日 / 上午9点39分 / 1 个月前

TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 150 mln Sfr of 2030 bond, 247.45 mln Sfr of 2058 bond

2 分钟阅读

    ZURICH, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss Federal Treasury
issued the following information on its latest government bond
issue on Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     0.50
 Maturity date                    27 May 2030
                                  
 Auction date                     13 Sep 2017
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               150
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                105.50
 Yield (pct)                      0.064
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  2.1
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    315
 Coupon (pct)                     0.50
 Maturity date                    30 May 2058
                                  
 Auction date                     13 Sep 2107
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               247.45
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                105.05
 Yield (pct)                      0.366
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  1.19
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    295.35
 
 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below