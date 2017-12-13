TABLE-Swiss Treasury tops up 2030, 2058 bonds

ZURICH, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 0.50 Maturity date May 27, 2030 Auction date Dec 13, 2017 Allotted (mln Sfr) 193.8 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 106.4 Yield (pct) -0.016 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 2.15 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 415.8 Coupon (pct) 0.50 Maturity date May 30, 2058 Auction date Dec 13, 2017 Allotted (mln Sfr) 134 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 106.25 Yield (pct) 0.334 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 1.65 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 221.5 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)