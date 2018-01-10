FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Swiss Treasury tops up 2027, 2045 bonds
频道
专题
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
半岛局势
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
独家：加拿大日益确信特朗普将很快宣布美国退出NAFTA--消息
深度分析
独家：加拿大日益确信特朗普将很快宣布美国退出NAFTA--消息
韩国主要加密货币交易所遭警方和税务部门突击检查--消息
国际财经
韩国主要加密货币交易所遭警方和税务部门突击检查--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
January 10, 2018 / 10:39 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Swiss Treasury tops up 2027, 2045 bonds

2 分钟阅读

    ZURICH, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Swiss Federal Treasury issued
the following information on its latest government bond issue
 on Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     3.25
 Maturity date                    27 June 2027
                                  
 Auction date                     10 Jan 2018
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               200.2
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                132.40
 Yield (pct)                      -0.159
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  1.7
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    340.2
 Coupon (pct)                     0.5
 Maturity date                    28 Jun 2045
                                  
 Auction date                     10 Jan 2018
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               95.3
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                104.25
 Yield (pct)                      0.337
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  2.6
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    245.4
 
 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below