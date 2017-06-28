Swiss government projects small 2018 budget surplus

ZURICH, June 28 (Reuters) - The Swiss government projected a 0.1 billion Swiss franc ($104 million) structural budget surplus in 2018 even after curbing spending growth in some areas to offset higher costs for roads, pension reforms, security and refugees.

It foresaw a structural deficit of 0.1 billion in 2019 before returning to surpluses of 0.5 billion in 2020 and 0.9 billion in 2021, it said in a statement on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting. The 2017 surplus is seen at 0.1 billion.

Windfall revenue and falling debt service costs as a result of negative interest rates helped the federal budget swing to a surplus of 752 million Swiss francs in 2016.