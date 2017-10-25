FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNB profit, savings push Swiss budget surplus to 800 mln Sfr
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成"诚信"协议
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成"诚信"协议
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
2017年10月25日 / 下午12点51分 / 更新于 18 小时前

SNB profit, savings push Swiss budget surplus to 800 mln Sfr

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Swiss government expects a budget surplus of around 800 million Swiss francs ($807 million) for 2017, it said on Wednesday, against previous expectations for a deficit of 250 million, thanks to a big payout from the Swiss National Bank.

The SNB, which made a profit of 24.48 billion francs last year from the massive investments built up in its campaign to restrain the Swiss franc, paid Bern 580 million francs this year from the windfall.

The government is also expected to spend 600 million francs less during 2017 as departments trim costs, pushing its ledgers further into the black.

The anticipated surplus marks an improvement from the last budget projection made in June, when the government forecast a surplus of 500 million francs. ($1 = 0.9918 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill, editing by John Miller)

