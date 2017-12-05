FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss government to issue nominal 3.5 bln Sfr in bonds in 2018
2017年12月5日

Swiss government to issue nominal 3.5 bln Sfr in bonds in 2018

ZURICH, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Federal Finance Administration (FFA) plans to issue bonds with a face value of 3.5 billion Swiss francs ($3.55 billion) in 2018, it said on Tuesday.

“Taking account of bonds maturing, the volume of bonds outstanding will be reduced by 3.3 billion francs. In view of the high liquidity, the volume of outstanding money market debt register claims will be kept at a level of 7–8 billion,” it said in a joint statement with the Swiss National Bank.

“Based on current planning, funds amounting to some 4 billion francs have to be raised on the market in the year ahead. As a positive set of accounts is expected and liquidity is to be reduced, the funding requirement is quite small despite a bond of 6.8 billion francs maturing.”

For the issuance calendar see: here ($1 = 0.9859 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Silke Koltrowitz)

