TABLE-Swiss Q3 industry orders up 5.5 pct yr/yr
2017年11月24日 / 早上8点23分 / 1 天前

TABLE-Swiss Q3 industry orders up 5.5 pct yr/yr

2 分钟阅读

    ZURICH, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Orders to the Swiss industry, an
indicator of future industrial production, rose 5.5 percent in
the third quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics Office said on
Friday.
    Industrial production rose 8.6 percent against the previous
year, while orders on hand fell 5.3 percent.
    
    KEY FIGURES
    (percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction) 
 
                          Q3 '17  Q2 '17
                                  
                                  
 Industrial production                    
 Pct change yr/yr            8.6       3.2
                                  
 New orders                               
 Pct change yr/yr            5.5       1.8
                                  
 Orders on hand                           
 Pct change yr/yr           -5.3      -6.5
                                  
 Sales                                    
 Pct change yr/yr            7.5       2.3
                                  
    
    KEY POINTS FROM THE STATISTICS OFFICE STATEMENT
    * "In comparison with the previous year industrial
production grew in July by 7.3%, in August by 6.5%, and in
September by 13.0%. For the whole of 3rd quarter 2017 production
increased by 8.6% in comparison with the same quarter a year
earlier."
    * "Industrial turnover in July rose by 6.8% in comparison
with the previous year, and in August (+5.8%) and in September
(+10.8%). For the whole of 3rd quarter 2017 in comparison with
the same quarter a year earlier, turnover registered an increase
of 7.5%."
    
    For more details from the Statistics Office statement in 
German, Eikon users can click on:
    
here
 
    
    MARKET REACTION
    For any market reaction, click on, or 
.
    
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on...                   

 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

