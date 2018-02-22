TABLE-Swiss Q4 industry orders rise 19.6 pct yr/yr

ZURICH, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Orders to the Swiss industry, an indicator of future industrial production, rose 19.6 percent in the final quarter of 2017, the Swiss Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday. Industrial production increased by 8.7 percent against the previous year, while orders on hand were up 9.3 percent. KEY FIGURES (percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction) Q4 '17 Q3 '17 Industrial production Pct change yr/yr 8.7 9.2 New orders Pct change yr/yr 19.6 9.7 Orders on hand Pct change yr/yr 9.3 -4.8 Sales Pct change yr/yr 7.9 7.8 For more details from the Statistics Office statement in German, Eikon users can click on: here MARKET REACTION For any market reaction, click on, or . BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)