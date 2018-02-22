FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 8:20 AM / 2 days ago

TABLE-Swiss Q4 industry orders rise 19.6 pct yr/yr

2 分钟阅读

    ZURICH, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Orders to the Swiss industry, an
indicator of future industrial production, rose 19.6 percent in
the final quarter of 2017, the Swiss Federal Statistics Office
said on Thursday.
    Industrial production increased by 8.7 percent against the
previous year, while orders on hand were up 9.3 percent.
    
    KEY FIGURES
    (percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction) 
 
                          Q4 '17  Q3 '17
                                  
                                  
 Industrial production                    
 Pct change yr/yr            8.7       9.2
                                  
 New orders                               
 Pct change yr/yr           19.6       9.7
                                  
 Orders on hand                           
 Pct change yr/yr            9.3      -4.8
                                  
 Sales                                    
 Pct change yr/yr            7.9       7.8
                                  
   
    For more details from the Statistics Office statement in 
German, Eikon users can click on:
    
here
 
    
    MARKET REACTION
    For any market reaction, click on, or 
.
    
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on...                   

 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
