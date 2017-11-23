Swiss draft plan to contribute extra 1.3 bln Sfr to EU budget

ZURICH, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Swiss government is drafting a plan to extend voluntary payments to the European Union budget, it said on Thursday, sending a conciliatory signal to Brussels during a visit by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Neutral Switzerland has made “cohesion payments” worth 1.3 billion Swiss francs ($1.33 billion) since 2008 to reduce economic and social disparities in the bloc that is its main trading partner. It is now drafting a plan by the end of February to make another 1.3 billion in payments over 10 years, it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9803 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields)