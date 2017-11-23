FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss draft plan to contribute extra 1.3 bln Sfr to EU budget
频道
专题
欧盟期待特雷莎·梅访问为12月达成英国脱欧协议做好铺垫
英国退欧
欧盟期待特雷莎·梅访问为12月达成英国脱欧协议做好铺垫
中国股市“见顶”为时尚早 A股明年入摩可看高一线--安联
中国财经
中国股市“见顶”为时尚早 A股明年入摩可看高一线--安联
焦点：美国感恩节线上销售激增 实体店表现好于前两年
深度分析
焦点：美国感恩节线上销售激增 实体店表现好于前两年
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年11月23日 / 上午10点41分 / 更新于 21 小时前

Swiss draft plan to contribute extra 1.3 bln Sfr to EU budget

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Swiss government is drafting a plan to extend voluntary payments to the European Union budget, it said on Thursday, sending a conciliatory signal to Brussels during a visit by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Neutral Switzerland has made “cohesion payments” worth 1.3 billion Swiss francs ($1.33 billion) since 2008 to reduce economic and social disparities in the bloc that is its main trading partner. It is now drafting a plan by the end of February to make another 1.3 billion in payments over 10 years, it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9803 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below