FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss Takeover Board asks China's HNA to clarify ownership
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年9月20日 / 下午3点26分 / 1 个月前

Swiss Takeover Board asks China's HNA to clarify ownership

2 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss Takeover Board has asked China’s HNA Group to clarify its ownership structure by early next month given apparent changes since its $1.5 billion takeover last year of Swiss aviation services company Gategroup.

The takeover watchdog’s website shows it has asked HNA to clear up by Oct. 3 the apparent discrepancies.

Privately owned HNA, one of China’s most aggressive dealmakers, in July shook up its shareholding structure with a new, charitable foundation, part of efforts to quash long-standing concerns over its ownership.

As China cracks down on showy overseas ventures and high-profile empire builders, pressure has risen on sprawling, fast-growing and acquisitive companies like HNA, which had announced $50 billion of deals over two years, buying stakes in logistics companies, hotels and even Deutsche Bank.

In a notification to HNA and Gategroup, the Swiss Takeover Board pointed out that shareholdings listed in HNA’s prospectus for the Gategroup acquisition differed from recent statements by the group’s top leadership.

Citing a story by the Financial Times, the board asked HNA to clarify details of share transactions in the group.

A representative for HNA in New York had no immediate comment on the Swiss request.

HNA Group is committed to disclosures on future changes of its shareholding structure, the head of the conglomerate’s international unit said on Sept. 8. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Adrian Croft)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below