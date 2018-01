ZURICH, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI index hit a record high on Friday, rising in early trading to 9,549.54 points, Reuters data showed.

The previous record for the 20-stock index, which is unadjusted for dividend payments, was at 9,548.09 points on June 4, 2007. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber)