FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss Life confirms 2017 targets as fee income, premiums rise
频道
专题
焦点：中美堪称“奇迹”的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：中美堪称“奇迹”的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
中国财经
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
深度分析
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年11月8日 / 早上6点25分 / 1 天前

Swiss Life confirms 2017 targets as fee income, premiums rise

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Swiss Life confirmed its 2017 financial targets as it took in more premiums in its insurance business and generated more income from asset management in the first nine months.

Switzerland’s biggest life insurer said group-wide premiums rose 3 percent to 13.81 billion Swiss francs ($13.81 billion), compared to 13.36 billion francs the year before. Fee and commission income rose 6 percent to 1.04 billion francs.

“With the results of the first three quarters we continue to be confident that we will meet our financial targets for 2017,” Chief Executive Patrick Frost said in a statement on Wednesday.

$1 = 0.9994 Swiss francs Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below