Swiss Re CFO to resign, be replaced by strategy chief
December 8, 2017 / 6:23 AM / in a day

Swiss Re CFO to resign, be replaced by strategy chief

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Swiss Re Chief Financial Officer David Cole will step down next March and be replaced by the group’s head of strategy, the world’s second-largest reinsurer said on Friday.

“After seven years with Swiss Re, David Cole will step down as group chief financial officer on 31 March 2018 to pursue a non-executive career while remaining a board member of Swiss Re subsidiary companies,” the Zurich-based group said in a statement.

Cole will be replaced by Group Chief Strategy Officer John Dacey, who starts in his new role on April 1.

Swiss Re further said it would ‍propose three new board members -- Karen Gavan, Eileen Rominger and Larry Zimpleman -- at its upcoming annual general meeting. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Miller)

