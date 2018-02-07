FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 7:40 PM / 更新于 15 hours ago

Softbank in talks to buy stake in Swiss Re - WSJ

1 分钟阅读

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Japan’s Softbank Group Corp is in advanced talks to buy a stake in Swiss reinsurer Swiss Re AG worth $10 billion or more, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Softbank is looking to purchase up to a third of Swiss Re's shares at a premium, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/2FUF0Eb)

The talks still could fall apart and there might not be a deal, the newspaper said.

The companies were not immediately available for comment.

The reinsurer’s shares closed at 90.18 Swiss francs on Wednesday. (Reporting by Pallavi Dewan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

