Swiss Re buys life policies from Legal & General for 650 mln stg
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
2017年12月6日 / 早上7点18分 / 1 天前

Swiss Re buys life policies from Legal & General for 650 mln stg

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Swiss Re has agreed to buy 1.1 million life insurance policies from Legal & General Group (L&G) for 650 million pounds ($872 million), the Swiss group said on Wednesday.

“This move is consistent with Swiss Re’s strategy to acquire closed life books in the UK. The policies – which include with-profit, unit-linked and savings products – will be transferred to ReAssure from Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, which is part of the L&G Group,” it said in a statement.

$1 = 0.7455 pounds Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Miller

