FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天内
UPDATE 1-Swiss Re H1 profit drops by a third, prices keep falling in July
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年8月4日 / 早上6点06分 / 9 天内

UPDATE 1-Swiss Re H1 profit drops by a third, prices keep falling in July

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds detail, comment)

ZURICH, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, wrote 10 percent less business during the July property and casualty contract renewal season as rates continued to decline, albeit at a slowing pace, it said on Friday.

First-half net profit fell 35 percent to $1.2 billion, after claims from natural disasters such as Australia's Cyclone Debbie compounded the impact of falling prices and a resulting cutback in business the reinsurer was willing to write.

"In the first half of 2017, we reported a solid result – despite the challenging market environment and having paid significant claims in the aftermath of natural catastrophes," Chief Executive Christian Mumenthaler said on Friday.

"While in the short term these drivers, especially the pricing pressures, are concerning and are being addressed, we are steering our company with long-term value creation in mind."

The profit lagged market estimates, which averaged $1.35 billion in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

Swiss Re and other reinsurers act as financial backstops for insurance companies, helping them cover the cost of claims from natural and man-made disasters.

While insurance industry claims from natural disasters were down overall by nearly 40 percent in the first six months of 2017, according to estimates by reinsurer Munich Re, Swiss Re carried the largest portion of the burden from Cyclone Debbie, which caused an estimated $1.3 billion industry loss.

Its half-year property and casualty (P&C) combined ratio, a measure of underwriting profitability, rose to 97.4 percent on the back of $320 million in Cyclone Debbie claims. A figure below 100 percent indicates a profit.

From January through July, the group said it had renewed an estimated $13.7 billion in P&C treaty volumes out of a total $15.8 billion up for renewal.

German rival Munich Re reports results on Aug. 9. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Joshua Franklin and Michael Shields)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below