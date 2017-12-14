FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss central bank says too soon to talk about normalising policy
December 14, 2017 / 10:55 AM / a day ago

Swiss central bank says too soon to talk about normalising policy

1 分钟阅读

BERN, Switzerland, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said it was too early to talk about normalising monetary policy in Switzerland and that there was no risk that inflation could rise above 2 percent anytime soon.

“To be very clear, it’s too early to talk about normalisation in the case of the SNB. Inflation is still very low,” Jordan told a news conference at the SNB’s monetary policy assessment on Thursday.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields

