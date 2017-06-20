FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
Exit from negative rates may be bumpy road - SNB's Jordan
2017年6月20日 / 上午10点05分 / 2 个月前

Exit from negative rates may be bumpy road - SNB's Jordan

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BERN, June 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank (SNB) expects the eventual exit from negative interest rates to be hard, Chairman Thomas Jordan told a conference on Tuesday.

"All the discussion about the exit -- we know it will be difficult, it will maybe be a bumpy road -- but it is also positive that we are at the point where we can talk about normalisation," Jordan told an audience at the Swiss International Finance Forum.

He said negative interest rates had been and remained a very important tool that helped improve monetary conditions in Switzerland. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Oliver Hirt; Editing by Michael Shields)

