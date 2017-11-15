FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss gov't calls franc "highly valued" after meeting SNB boss
2017年11月15日 / 上午10点57分 / 更新于 1 天前

Swiss gov't calls franc "highly valued" after meeting SNB boss

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Swiss government said on Wednesday the Swiss franc remained “highly valued” despite its recent weakening versus the euro, echoing the language used of late by the Swiss National Bank.

SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan, during his annual meeting with the government, stressed that negative interest rates and readiness to intervene on currency markets remained appropriate to restrict appreciation of the currency, the cabinet said in a statement after the meeting.

“Highly valued” is the term the SNB has used since September to describe the franc since the currency weakened over the summer following the easing of political risks in Europe. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

