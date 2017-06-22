FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNB to keep expansionary monetary policy
SNB to keep expansionary monetary policy

ZURICH, June 22 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank (SNB) will keep its ultra-loose monetary policy in the near term, Board Member Andrea Maechler said on Thursday.

"We still need an expansionary monetary policy and this for the forseeable future"," Maechler told an audience at an event organised by the Swiss Finance Institute.

The SNB said last week it was keeping its monetary policy unchanged and Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Tuesday that when the exit eventually came, it could be a bumpy road. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

