FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Swiss National Bank could cut rates more if needed - Jordan
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年6月15日 / 上午9点16分 / 2 个月前

Swiss National Bank could cut rates more if needed - Jordan

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BERN, June 15 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank (SNB) on Thursday left the door open to pushing interest rates further into negative territory if needed after it maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy.

"All options are still open, we could also cut rates further if needed," SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said in a news conference after the central bank published its quarterly policy review.

"We can also use the other pillar of our monetary policy, currency interventions, if it is worth it. We always evaluate the pros and the cons to see what is worth doing to achieve the best impact." (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below