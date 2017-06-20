FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
Swiss National Bank to keep monetary policy loose - Jordan
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月20日

Swiss National Bank to keep monetary policy loose - Jordan

BERN, June 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has to keep monetary policy loose and remain ready to intervene on currency markets if needed to keep a lid on the the clearly overvalued Swiss franc, Chairman Thomas Jordan told a conference on Tuesday.

The difficult currency situation meant it made no sense to reduce interest rate differentials with other economies at this stage, he said.

"The balance of interests that we always make in this regard speaks very clearly at the moment for continuation of our expansive monetary policy," he said.

The central bank this month kept negative rates on hold at its quarterly policy review. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Oliver Hirt; Editing by Michael Shields)

