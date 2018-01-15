FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Audemars Piguet 2017 sales up 12 pct, targets 1 bln Sfr in 2018
频道
专题
德国社民党领袖呼吁党内成员支持与默克尔组建大联合政府
深度分析
德国社民党领袖呼吁党内成员支持与默克尔组建大联合政府
独家：美国议员敦促AT&T切断与中国华为的所有商业联系--消息
时事要闻
独家：美国议员敦促AT&T切断与中国华为的所有商业联系--消息
中国央行官员称需终止虚拟货币集中化交易--消息人士
中国财经
中国央行官员称需终止虚拟货币集中化交易--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
January 15, 2018 / 9:13 AM / a day ago

Audemars Piguet 2017 sales up 12 pct, targets 1 bln Sfr in 2018

1 分钟阅读

GENEVA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Luxury watch brand Audemars Piguet, one of the last sizeable independent labels in the Swiss watch industry, said sales rose 12 percent last year and could reach the 1 billion Swiss franc ($1.04 billion) mark this year.

“We came very close to the ten-digit number for our sales and expect to reach it this year,” Chief Executive Francois-Henry Bennahmias told Reuters in an interview on Monday as the Geneva watch fair opened.

He said the brand, known for its Royal Oak watches, had stuck to 40,000 pieces per year since 2014 and would keep that policy in place this year, but was still able to grow sales thanks to a shift towards monobrand stores and a higher average retail price.

Swiss luxury timepieces are just emerging from a downturn as Chinese demand picks up and the industry’s biggest market, Hong Kong, is returning to growth, a trend confirmed by LVMH executives on Sunday.

$1 = 0.9646 Swiss francs Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below