Richemont committed to Lancel, Dunhill brands - source
德国社民党领袖呼吁党内成员支持与默克尔组建大联合政府
德国社民党领袖呼吁党内成员支持与默克尔组建大联合政府
独家：美国议员敦促AT&T切断与中国华为的所有商业联系--消息
独家：美国议员敦促AT&T切断与中国华为的所有商业联系--消息
中国央行官员称需终止虚拟货币集中化交易--消息人士
中国央行官员称需终止虚拟货币集中化交易--消息人士
January 15, 2018 / 11:53 AM / a day ago

Richemont committed to Lancel, Dunhill brands - source

1 分钟阅读

GENEVA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Luxury goods group Richemont is committed to keeping its Lancel and Dunhill fashion brands, both of which have undergone intense restructuring, a source close to the company said on Monday.

“Richemont is firmly committed to these brands,” the source said on the sidelines of the SIHH watch fair that opened on Monday. The source, who spoke of condition of anonymity, said first results at Dunhill looked promising.

The source said Richemont, known for Cartier jewellery and IWC watches, had no further plans at this stage to cut jobs at its watch factories in Switzerland or to buy back unsold inventory from retail partners, although buybacks were not ruled out. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)

