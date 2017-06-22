FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
Swiss government proposes cutting water fee for utilities
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年6月22日 / 早上7点03分 / 1 个月前

Swiss government proposes cutting water fee for utilities

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, June 22 (Reuters) - The Swiss government proposed on Thursday cutting the maximum fee that hydropower utilities pay mountainous cantons for water use to 80 Swiss francs ($82.32) per gross kilowatt usage from 110 francs now for a transition period from 2020 to 2022.

The proposal, still subject to parliamentary approval after a comment period running to Oct. 13, also envisions a flexible new model for fee pricing to be introduced from 2023 and whose details will be fixed later.

If approved, the proposed fee cut would save utilities around 150 million Swiss francs a year from 2020 to 2022.

Swiss utilities such as Alpiq Holding, Axpo Holding and BKW are subject to the tax, which now raises 550 million francs a year and which critics say is too high to make hydropower generation profitable.

$1 = 0.9718 Swiss francs Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Rupert Pretterklieber

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below