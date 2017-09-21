FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swisscom sets up blockchain unit to develop apps in Switzerland
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月21日 / 早上7点32分 / 1 个月前

Swisscom sets up blockchain unit to develop apps in Switzerland

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Swisscom is establishing a new blockchain unit to develop applications, including for possible solutions to enable off-exchange trading, the Swiss government-owned phone company said on Thursday. Swisscom will hold a 70 percent stake in Swisscom Blockchain Ltd, with the remaining 30 percent held by its founding partners. Daniel Haudenschild is moving from EY to Swisscom to head the unit.

Blockchain technology maintains a record of transactions through a network of computers rather than one centralised authority, and was first conceived as a way to trade the digital currency bitcoin.

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields

