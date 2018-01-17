Swisscom says phone service stable after mass Swiss business disruptions

ZURICH, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Telecoms company Swisscom said on Wednesday that its landline telephone service had been stabilized after a week of disruptions that left thousands of business customers unable to make or receive calls.

A spokeswoman for the state-controlled company said that customers, many of them small businesses stretching across the country, could now use the telephone service since Monday afternoon after a week of problems.

In some instances calls came through but either the receiver or the caller could not hear the other party. In other instances, the phones did not work at all.

“Yesterday (Tuesday) everything remained stable,” the spokeswoman said, adding that with the cause of the disruption still unknown no “all clear” can yet be given to indicate that the situation is resolved.

Swisscom is working with a software provider to get to the root of the problems, she said. Potential financial claims of customers will be governed by their contracts and handled individually.

“Swisscom deeply regrets this incident,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill)