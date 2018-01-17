UPDATE 1-Swisscom says business lines back to normal after disruption

(Adds statement on supplier)

ZURICH, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Swisscom’s landline services are back to normal, it said on Wednesday, after a week of disruptions that left thousands of business customers unable to make or receive calls due to errors in a supplier’s software.

A spokeswoman for the state-controlled telecoms company said customers, many of them small businesses, had been able to use the service since Monday afternoon.

“Yesterday (Tuesday) everything remained stable,” she said.

In some instances during the disruptions calls came through but either the recipient or the caller could not hear the other party. In other instances, phones did not work at all.

In a subsequent statement, Swisscom said an analysis of the issues had determined there were “errors in the supplier software”. It did not name the supplier, which it said had confirmed the error.

Swisscom said potential financial claims from customers would be governed by their contracts and handled individually. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by John Revill and Mark Potter)