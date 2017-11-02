FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swisscom keeps outlook after surprise Q3 profit rise
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
深度分析
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
中国财经
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年11月2日 / 早上6点40分 / 1 天前

Swisscom keeps outlook after surprise Q3 profit rise

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Swisscom kept its 2017 outlook and dividend plans on Thursday after reporting a surprise rise in third-quarter net profit.

Third-quarter net profit rose to 430 million Swiss francs ($430.6 million), the company said, beating analysts’ estimates in a Reuters poll for 387 million.

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 1.3 percent to 1.09 billion francs, just ahead of the average poll estimate for 1.07 billion francs.

$1 = 0.9987 Swiss francs Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below